REPORT: 140,000 jobs lost in December

NATIONWIDE (WLNS) — The latest job report from the Government is worse than expected.

The U.S. Economy 140,000 jobs in December, the worst result since April of last year.

The unemployment rate stayed at 6.7%



“2020 will be the worst year for the U.S. labor market since World War 2.” Said Jill Schlesinger, CBS News Business Analyst.



Out of work Americans are starting to get weekly $300 dollar unemployment checks from the Federal Government.



But, that emergency benefit is slated to stop in Mid-March.