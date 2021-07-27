REPORT: Don’t trust “Miles to Empty” display on vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Do you wait to get gas in your car until that little screen behind the steering wheel tells you to? Well, you’re not alone, but according to AAA, new research suggests relying to heavily on technology, might not be wise unless you like running out of gas.

AAA tested the accuracy of In-dash fuel economy display estimates and found their figures can vary significantly over shorter trips or are dependent on the consistency of things that affect gas mileage like speed and acceleration.

Per the data, On average, the fuel economy display of the vehicles tested showed a relatively low error of 2.3% as compared to the fuel economy measured by the dynamometer. However, individual vehicle error varied greatly, ranging from −6.4% to 2.8%, meaning they overestimated travel possibly based on fuel in the tank.

According to the travel organization, 74% of drivers say they rely on those displays when they making the decision to fill up their tank. To avoid running out of gas, AAA recommends drivers watch their gas gauge and fill up when it reaches a quarter of the way to empty.

As the price to fill up has also been on the rise recently, AAA offered these tips to help you be more fuel-efficient: