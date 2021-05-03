Report: FDA to authorize Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for those as young as 12

File- This Dec. 4, 2017, photo shows the Pfizer company logo at the company’s headquarters in New York. The federal government has agreed to pay nearly $2 billion for 100 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the U.S. drugmaker and its German partner BioNTech. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Teenagers as young as 12 could soon get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is preparing to authorize Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged between 12 and 15 years by early next week, The New York Times reported on Monday, citing federal officials familiar with the agency’s plans.

The FDA is set to authorize adolescents 12+ to receive the vaccine. Currently, those 16+ are approved for the shot.

The FDA and Pfizer refused to comment about possible authorization.

Pfizer has been testing the vaccine for children between the ages of 12-15 for the past several months and announced recently they would seek authorization from the FDA to expand access.

In March, the drugmakers said the vaccine was found to be safe, effective and produced robust antibody responses in 12- to 15-year olds in a clinical trial.

If it is granted, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory panel will likely meet the following day to review the clinical trial data and make recommendations for the vaccine’s use in adolescents, the report added.

The makers of two other coronavirus vaccines, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are both also testing their vaccines in 12- to 18-year olds.

Reuters contributed to this report.