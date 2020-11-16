Representative Tim Walberg tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Representative Tim Walberg announced today that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is facing mild symptoms.

Walberg released the following statement about his diagnosis:

“I received news yesterday that I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild, and I remain in good spirits. It has been more than a week since I have attended a public event. In conjunction with health officials, my office and I are in the process of reaching out to individuals I had contact with before my self-isolation began.

“Throughout this pandemic, the work of our health care professionals and frontline workers has been nothing short of heroic, and I continue to be grateful for their dedication. As we enter the winter months, I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and adhere to public health guidelines to combat this virus.

“Finally, I will continue serving constituents of the 7th District and carrying out my responsibilities from home until I fully recover. I am appreciative of people’s prayers and well-wishes.”