Research study from MSU reveals that students retain a third of information they learned from school during the pandemic.

Mich. (WLNS)- Schools continue to struggle across the state. The pandemic has forced educators to find the best ways for kids to succeed. A new study from Michigan State University shows it’s been a real challenge.

Professors from MSU shared data from a study.. that found most K-12 students are only retaining a third of the information they learn during the pandemic, that goes for online and in-person learning.

Katharine Strunk is a professor at the college of education at MSU.

She helped conduct a survey with nearly 9,000 educators in 752 districts across Michigan.

The research found that k-12 students need more funding than ever and most resources are in extremely short supply.

Right now.. many districts are struggling to survive.. and are dealing with massive budget cuts.

Doug Pratt from the Michigan Educators Association says many students and teachers will be affected long after the pandemic is over.

“Can’t make up for time that’s been lost in easy ways and so this is gonna have long term affect we have to do everything we can to mitigate by getting school districts the resources to help students now,” says Pratt.