Researchers say some mutations could make the COVID-19 vaccine less effective

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

NEW YORK, New York (WLNS) – New research led by Rockefeller University shows some mutations in the virus could make the COVID-19 vaccine less effective.

Researchers found that antibodies made by vaccinated people were less able to fight off the mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19. However, they stress that the shots still offer some protection, even against mutated strains.

They added that the best way to prevent more mutations is to prevent new cases of the disease.

The findings were based on broad testing efforts on mutant strains discovered in the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa, with help from the National Institutes of Health.