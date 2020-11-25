Restaurant and bar industries hit hard during lingering pandemic

Mich. ( WLNS)- This year restaurant and bars have been struggling to keep their doors open.

This week alone The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association says thousands of people working in the restaurant industry have been laid off. It also says, if Michigan restaurants are shut down for three more months of the ones the agency surveyed, half of them say they might never reopen.

“I don’t think people understand the financial impact, it isn’t about a bar owner making money its about a bar owner surviving and paying the bills and keeping people employed,” says Executive director Scott Ellis.