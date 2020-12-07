Restaurants around Mid-Michigan react to governor extending dine-in ban for 12 more days

Mich. (WLNS)- Today the governor announced a 12 day extension to the three week pause order and that affects some people in the restaurant industry tremendously.

Michael Krueger owner of Crunchy’s in East Lansing says, “without some sort of financial help or some sort of assistance to all of the local restaurants and bars, some of us might not make it out.”

Harry Saites and Scott Rolen owners of Lou and Harry’s in East Lansing say they were hoping the governor would have announced dine in services to reopen.

“Its really frustrating, after everything we have been through and all we keep going through and I totally get we don’t want to hurt anybody, but the restrictions they were doing in the restaurants were 50 people you had in here 6 feet apart I mean we were doing everything possible,” says Saites.

While these restaurants in Mid- Michigan are struggling, Woodchips in Lapeer are bending the rules.

The owner, Patrick Hingst says,” When I was left with the choice of not being able to fulfill either of my core missions and forcing to cast people aside who I view as family at times right before the holidays that just wasn’t an acceptable option to me.”

6 news asked the owners of Lou and Harry’s if they would break the rules, but they say the safety of the people comes first.

“I wouldn’t wanna do that personally, but I understand there are restaurants out there on their last leg and have to do what they have to do again its very tough,” says Rolen.