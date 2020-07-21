Restaurants cope with COVID-19

Two popular East Lansing restaurants Harpers and Hopcat were forced to shut down because employees at each restaurant tested positive for Covid-19. While one has reopened its doors, the other is dealing with a lot of backlash.

Hopcat was able to reopen its doors last Thursday, July 16th, but Harpers still remains closed.

Hopcat set some new restrictions in place before reopening. They are extending their curbside and delivery hours to noon everyday. Monday through Friday the restaurant changed its hours to 4pm to 9pm and noon to 9pm on the weekends.

Meanwhile at Harpers at least 175 cases have been traced back to the popular bar.

There has been a lot of negative posts about Harpers circulating online.

Now an online petition has been created to shut it down for good.



Tonight the owners of Harpers are responding by saying “we take these libelous accusations seriously & are consulting with our legal team.”

On Thursday the owners of Harpers are set to appear before the Michigan liquor control commission to answer questions about what steps the restaurant took since the outbreak.