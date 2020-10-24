Ribbon cut on improvements to East Lansing’s Bailey Park

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The City of East Lansing cut the ribbon on newly-completed improvements to Bailey Park today.

The project cost about $332,000, and includes a new community plaza, a concrete path around the park, a shade structure, and new playground equipment.

The Bailey Community Association raised about $20,000 to make the improvements a reality.

The rest of the funding came from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Capital Area Housing Partnership, and a community development block grant.