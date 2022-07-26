DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — For this week’s edition of Play of the Week, we’re heading to the big leagues where a Detroit Tiger made almost every top-play countdown list.

It was against the Minnesota Twins this past weekend, Center Fielder Riley Greene went all-out with a diving superman-like catch.

Greene ended up breaking his sunglasses in the process, but it was well worth it.

The Tigers would get swept by the Twins in their two-game series over the weekend, but Greene’s superman diving catch was a bright spot in those ugly games.