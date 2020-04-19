Rite Aid to open 3 self-swab coronavirus testing sites in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WLNS) Rite Aid pharmacy stores are opening three more COVID-19 testing sites in Michigan, according to our media partners MLive.

The locations are located at 715 S. Main St. in Eaton Rapids, 9090 Miller Road in Swartz Creek, and 46977 Romeo Plank Road in Macomb.

The self-swab sites are opening in a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Each site is to use self-swab tests. They will be administered in each store’s parking lot and overseen by pharmacists.

Those who are eligible will be required to register ahead of time and schedule appointments on the company’s website here.

Additional testing locations at Rite Aid stores are planned for Delaware, Idaho, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

Michigan has had 30,023 confirmed cases and 2,227 deaths for a fatality rate of 7.4 percent, as of Friday, April 17.

Michigan has the fifth most confirmed cases in the country and trails only New York and New Jersey in total deaths.