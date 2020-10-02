RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also positive for COVID-19

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (New York Times)— Ronna McDaniel, Michigan Native and Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to The New York Times report, not only did she test positive, but is also experiencing mild symptoms, according to several people briefed on the situation.

McDaniel spent time in Lansing early last week, where she stopped her for a bus tour.

She is latest person to test positive who spend regular time with President Trump.

Yesterday afternoon news broke that top White House advisor Hope Hicks was positive for the virus, leading the President to announce he would be going into quarantine.

The President then tweeted the news just after 1 AM, That he and the First Lady were also positive for COVID-19.