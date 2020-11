Lansing, Mich. (WLNS)- Heads up if you’re going out in Lansing today– there will be a motorcade procession that will impact traffic this afternoon.

A unite Michigan event will close off Marshall street from Saginaw street to Michigan avenue–

for about an hour this afternoon.



According to the public service department, both westbound traffic lanes on Michigan avenue, from marshal street to grand avenue will also be closed to regular traffic.



The motorcade will run from 1:30 to 2:45 p-m.