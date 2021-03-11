Russia and China plan to collaborate on a new lunar research station

The full moon rises in Asuncion on February 25, 2021. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE / AFP) (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

BEIJING (WLNS) – The Russian and Chinese governments announced today that they plan to collaborate on a new lunar research station, possibly on the surface of the moon itself.

The China National Space Administration says the proposed International Lunar Research Station would be a base for scientific experimentation that is capable of “long-term autonomous operation.” It would be built either on the lunar surface or in orbit around the moon.

The station would also be open to all interested countries and international partners. There is no timeline for its construction.

Russia was instrumental in helping get China’s space program off the ground, and much of the space technology used by Beijing is similar to Russian tech. A Chinese probe recently entered orbit around Mars and is planned to deploy a rover to the planet’s surface, operating at the same time as the new American rover, named Perseverance.