Russian man pleads guilty to ransomware scheme aimed at Tesla

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2018, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nev. A Russian citizen has pleaded guilty to offering a Tesla employee $1 million to get malware into the electric car company’s plant in Nevada and enable a ransomware attack. Attorneys representing Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov did not immediately respond Friday, March 19, 2021, to messages about his Thursday plea in U.S. District Court in Reno. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RENO, Nevada (WLNS) – A Russian man has pleaded guilty in Nevada to charges stemming from a plan to hack and extort automaker Tesla.

Egor Kriuchkov entered that guilty plea on Thursday to conspiracy to intentionally cause damage to a protected computer. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, but under the terms of his plea, he is expected to face no more than 10 months in jail.

According to prosecutors, the 27-year-old Kriuchkov offered an employee $1 million in Bitcoin to plant ransomware inside the factory that makes batteries for Tesla’s electric cars and energy storage units. The goal was to steal company secrets and threaten to dump them onto the Internet if Tesla did not pay a ransom.

Kriuchkov allegedly tried to offer the bribe face-to-face. The potential accomplice declined the offer, informed Tesla about the proposal, and cooperated with the FBI.

“The fact that such a risk was taken could, perhaps, suggest that this was an intelligence operation aimed at obtaining information, rather than an extortion operation aimed at obtaining money,” says Emisoft cybersecurity analyst Brett Callow.

The FBI has not hinted at any connection between this case and Moscow, but Kriuchkov told a judge in September that the Kremlin was aware of it.