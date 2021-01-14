Safety regulators call for Tesla to recall 159,000 vehicles

Palo Alto, Cali. (WLNS) – Safety officials want Tesla Motors to recall almost 160,000 vehicles, saying their touch screens are defective. However, the company may be resisting the move.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sent a letter to Tesla today, saying those touch screens pose a safety risk. The agency says the backup camera can go dark, and the defrosters can fail.

However, it would not comment beyond that letter. That is an unusual move, and experts say it could be a sign that Tesla is resisting the recall. That could lead to a public hearing or legal action.

Tesla has not responded to requests for information from the Associated Press.