(NEXSTAR) — Amid a multistate salmonella outbreak connected to cucumbers, several items sold at Walmart and Kroger stores have been recalled.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration warned last week that cucumbers grown by Florida-based Bedner Growers and distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales had been linked to more than two dozen illnesses across 15 states. At least nine people had been hospitalized.

The grower was tied to another outbreak last year. More than 550 illnesses related to tainted cucumbers were reported in that investigation.

Last week, Bedner Growers recalled cucumbers sold directly to consumers at three of its Florida locations between April 29 and May 14 and to wholesale distributors.

Related recalls have been issued in response, impacting products sold at Walmart, Kroger, Roundy’s, and Weis Market stores in several states.

Walmart recalls sliced cucumbers sold in Texas

Walmart is recalling Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices sold in select Texas stores between May 13 and 20. The recalled cucumbers, sold in 1.5-pound packages, have UPC codes of 62969 and date codes up to May 24, 2025, according to the FDA recall notice.

The notice included the following photo of the fresh-cut cucumbers:

An example of the fresh-cut cucumbers Walmart has voluntarily recalled in connection to a multistate salmonella outbreak. (FDA)

No illnesses have been reported in connection with these particular cucumbers, according to the FDA. If you have any recalled cucumber slices, the FDA advises against eating them. Instead, throw them out and clean and sanitize any surfaces they may have come in contact with. If you feel unwell after consuming these cucumbers, you should contact your healthcare provider.

If you aren’t sure whether you purchased these recalled cucumbers from a Texas Walmart, you can visit the retailer’s website or call their care team at 1-800-925- 6278 for more information.

Some fresh-cut cucumber items, sushi products sold in 16 states recalled

A limited number of fresh-cut cucumber items and sushi products containing cucumbers have also been recalled in connection with the salmonella outbreak.

JFE Franchising says the impacted items, sold under the SNOWFRUIT or SNOWFOX label, were distributed to Kroger, Roundy’s (Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market), and Weis Market stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

According to the FDA notice, recalled items vary by retailer. The below list of products, their descriptions, and item codes was provided by the FDA:

Fruit & Vegetable Tray – 64-ounce; 63912394047

Family Garden Salad – 24-ounce; 63912388065

Garden Salad – 12-ounce; 63912388067

Family Cobb Salad – 22-ounce; 63912388068

Cobb Salad – 11-ounce; 63912388069

Chef Salad – 11-ounce; 63912395033

Cucumber with Ranch – 9-ounce; 63912395020

Cucumber, Lime & Tajin – 19-ounce; 63912388053

Mixed Melon, Cucumbers & Tajin – 18-ounce; 63912394007

Watermelon & Cucumber w/ Tajin – 18-ounce; 63912394036

Small Vegetable Tray – 19.5-ounce; 63912388045

Small Party Tray with Dip – 19-ounce; 63912388046

Large Vegetable Tray – 42-ounce; 63912388056

Cucumber Slices w/Tajin – 15-ounce; 63912388022

Vegetable Bowl – 26-ounce; 63912388044

Cucumber Bowl w/ Ranch Dressing – 15-ounce; 63912388063

Vegetable Bowl – 13-ounce; 63912388072

Baby Carrot, Cucumber, & Ranch – 15-ounce; 63912394045

Cucumber Salad – 3-ounce; 63912389243

Spicy Cucumber Salad – 3-ounce; 63912389329

Bibimbap Bowl – 13-ounce; 63912389259

Yaki Noodle Bowl – 12-ounce; 63912389254

Ebi Vermicelli Bowl – 13-ounce; 63912389334

Sushi containing cucumber – Various price, weight and UPCs – Made daily with a one-day shelf life, already expired.

Specific items were also listed for Weis Market, a 3-ounce cucumber salad with code 63912389205, and five items at Roundy’s stores:

Signature Vegetable Bowl – 28-ounce; 639123600172

Chef Salad – 16-ounce; 639123600295

Cobb Style Salad – 15-ounce; 639123600318

Garden Salad – 16-ounce; 639123600547

Greek Salad – 16-ounce; 639123600523

Sushi containing cucumber was sold at various prices, weights, and UPCs, with one-day shelf lives have already expired. If you have recently purchased any of these items, you are asked not to consume them. Instead, the FDA notice says you should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or dispose of them. Questions can be directed to hello@snowfruit.com or hello@snowfox.com.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with these products.

What is salmonella?

It’s caused by the salmonella bacteria, which the CDC estimates cause 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 in the U.S. yearly.

Salmonella infections are commonly associated with diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Symptoms can begin between six hours and six days after you’ve ingested the bacteria. Most people are able to recover without receiving treatment within four to seven days.

Illnesses may be more severe for young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems. Some may require medical treatment or hospitalization, the CDC explains. Infections can only be diagnosed with a laboratory test of a person’s stool, body tissue, or fluids.

Where have salmonella cases been reported?

The CDC reports that 26 people have tested positive for salmonella across 15 states: Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Nine of those cases have required hospitalization. Patients range in age from 2 to 69 years old.

Several people who fell ill ate cucumbers on cruise ships leaving ports in Florida, according to the CDC.

Retailers should notify consumers who may have bought the tainted produce. If consumers don’t know the source of cucumbers, they should throw them away, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.