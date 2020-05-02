Sam Lloyd, who appeared on ‘Scrubs’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 56

Actor Sam Lloyd, who appeared on several television shows and portrayed lawyer Ted Buckland on the comedy, “Scrubs,” has died. He was 56.

According to CNN, Lloyd’s agent confirmed his death Friday night but did not provide details on the cause. Variety reported that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and cancer last year, and it spread to his lungs and spine. He found out he had cancer weeks after his wife, Vanessa, gave birth to their firstborn, the report said.

Over a span of two decades, Lloyd’s television career included roles in major television shows such as “Desperate Housewives,” “Seinfeld,” “Modern Family,” “The West Wing,” “Cougar Town” and “Malcolm in the Middle,” according to his agent. He also appeared in the films “Flubber” and “Galaxy Quest.