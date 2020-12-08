Samples from the probe that landed on an asteroid arrive in Japan

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 photo provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), a member of JAXA retrieves a capsule dropped by Hayabusa2 in Woomera, southern Australia. The small capsule from Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft successfully landed in a sparsely populated desert in the Australian Outback on Sunday. (JAXA via AP, File)

TOKYO, Japan (WLNS) – The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency says a small capsule containing soil samples taken from an asteroid has arrived in Tokyo for study.

That sample was collected by the Hayabusa2 space probe. It was launched in late 2014 touched down on the near-Earth asteroid 162173 Ryugu in June of 2018. In this context, “near-Earth” is relative, since the asteroid is more than 190 million miles away. The probe collected samples and stored them in a special protective capsule for their return to Earth.

Hayabusa2 left the asteroid in November of last year. On Saturday it flew past Earth and released the capsule at an altitude of 136,700 miles, more than half the distance to the Moon. The capsule successfully landed at its target area in the Australian Outback early Sunday morning.

It arrived in Japan today, attended by a JAXA team. Researchers hope the samples will reveal more about the origins of objects in our solar system.