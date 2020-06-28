Sanford resident who lost family home in flood gifted with free rebuild of ‘that red and white house’

After losing her home of 54 years and nearly all her belongings to a recent flood in Midland County, Penny Tyler needed some good news. The Sanford resident got just that when a contractor surprised her on Wednesday with an offer to rebuild her home at 310 Lincoln St. for free.

Local attorney and long-time friend Angela Cole and contractor Dave Dennis from Great Lakes Homes in Freeland worked with community members to surprise Tyler with the news.

“I’m overwhelmed. I don’t know what to say,” Tyler said after learning of the project during a gathering outside her residence. “Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Tyler moved in to her Sanford home when she was three. At the time, the house belonged to her grandparents, but Tyler planned on living in the home for the rest of her life.

All was well until May 19 this year, when both the Sanford and Edenville Dams failed. Water engulfed her home, which neighbors loving call “that red and white house in Sanford.” The house’s structure shifted off its foundation, too, rendering her home condemned.

Not only did Tyler lose her home, but she lost nearly all her possessions. The night of the flood, she grabbed her Jack Russell terrier named Bugsy, but she was unable to take much else with her. Of the few things that survived the flood, Tyler said she was thankful that included a tub of photos and one of the last things she had left from her mother.

“The tub of photos was air-tight, and the water thankfully didn’t touch them,” Tyler said. “The cross-stitched ’310′ my mother made as the home’s address outside made it, too. I’m so glad. That’s one of the last things I had from her.”

With no local family to turn to for help, Tyler has been living in a camper outsider her condemned home, without water or electricity. Her flood claim was also denied, leaving her unable to pay to rebuild the home.

Since losing her home, Tyler’s neighbors, many of whom have known her for 30 or more years, have stepped in to help. A team made sure Tyler had meals, dog food, generators, fans, RV batteries, clean supplies, clothes, household appliances and a host of other needs. Many services and items were donated by the Meridian Church of God, Islamic Center of Midland, Midland Area Interfaith Group and countless other individuals touched by Tyler’s story.

While this help solved Tyler’s short-term needs, Cole said she was concerned about what Tyler’s situation would look like when the weather turned cold. Many community members also worried for Tyler’s future and decided to pitch in to solve the problem.

On Wednesday, Cole met Tyler at her house and told her that she was being interviewed by Dennis, who Tyler was told was a reporter, about the dam failures and how they have altered life in Sanford. As the interview with Tyler unfolded, more friends, neighbors and reporters began to gather as Cole got ready to share the good news with Tyler.

Sitting in her lawn surrounded by reporters, Tyler was shocked when her friend, Cole, suddenly sat down next to her. Cole smiled and said, “There’s somebody I want to introduce you to.” She got up, and Dennis took her spot.

“I have news for you,” Dennis told Tyler. “I’m going to build you a new house from the ground up, no charge.”

After Cole reached out and shared Tyler’s story with him, Dennis explained, he had agreed that his business, Great Lakes Homes, would do the work free of charge.

Dennis told Tyler that he had been talking to local inspectors to make sure they would be able to rebuild “that tiny red and white house in Sanford.” His crews had been given the all-clear to build a new foundation on the same property, just a few feet near the original home.

“After I heard about Penny’s story, we started thinking about what we could do,” Dennis said. “Great Lakes Homes has been growing, and when you’re doing well, it’s good to do some good.”

Dennis will work with Tyler to redesign her family home, which Tyler dubbed “the family home, 2.0.” The process will begin with demolishing the current house, which Dennis said should begin within the next two to three weeks.

“From there, it will go pretty quickly,” Dennis said. “We’ll get that foundation in, frame it and at that point, everybody can get in there to work. It’s not a huge house, so the big goal is to get Penny in there before it gets too cold outside.”

After being bombarded by photographs, interviews and “the happiest news” she said she’s ever heard, Tyler walked back into her grandparents’ home, the same home she’d raised her own children in. Not long after, Bugsy trailed in after her, scuttling about the floors and peeping her head through holes in the ground.

“Sorry, it’s hard not to cry,” Tyler said, wiping her eyes. “I can’t wait to see it. I can’t wait to live in here again.”

Tyler pointed to a couple barren support walls and a caved in floor, chuckling, “Can you believe that we had four kids in that room?” Pivoting around to where the kitchen once was, she recounted making Christmas candies with her children nestled close to her in the small, warm space on snowy days.

While Tyler said the house may be gone, the memories will stay with her. In her camper, she’d think back to these happy times. Tyler said she couldn’t imagine someone paying to rebuild her home, especially after living in a camper just outside for so long.

“Bugsy adjusted well to it, at least,” Tyler said of life in the camper. “Me? Yeah, not so much.”

Although the home she’d lived in nearly her entire life would be gone, Tyler said she felt “incredibly lucky” to have people like Cole and Dennis help her rebuild her life. In the meantime, she said she will continue living in her camper so she can be close to home.

“I only have short days left in the camper,” Tyler said. “I had stayed with friends and my daughter for a while, but all I wanted was to come home.”

Just a day ago, Tyler didn’t think she’d ever be able to. Tyler said she kept hope that “something would happen,” but she admitted she didn’t think anything actually would. Because of “the best people ever,” Tyler said she was about to get a new and improved version of her family’s home.

“I’m happier than happy gets. How could I not be? I was just told I’m getting a new home,” Tyler said. “As long as it’s red and white, I’ll be all right.”

This article is adapted from MLive.