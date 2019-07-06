Saving money this summer with cool energy tips

Save energy this summer without sacrificing your comfort with these low and no cost tips.
According to DTE Energy, adding up all of the hidden air leaks in your home can equal a hole the size of an open window, maximize home efficiency by sealing all the gaps where air can leak out.
Homeowners can save about 10% of their total energy bills by sealing air leaks and adding insulation.
If you use air conditioning, a ceiling fan will allow you to raise the thermostat setting about 4°F without reducing comfort.
A ceiling fan can help a room feel up to 10 degrees cooler and uses just 10 percent of the energy of a central air conditioner, according to the National Resource Defense Council.
Also, avoid placing lamps or TV sets near your room air-conditioning thermostat. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the thermostat senses heat from these appliances that can cause the air conditioner to run longer than necessary.
Lighting represents about 20% of your home’s electricity bill. Switching from incandescent bulbs to CFLs or LEDs is the easiest step you can take to save on your energy bill and help the environment. Additionally, only about 10% to 15% of the electricity that incandescent lights consume results in light, the rest is turned into heat.
Avoid using the oven and cook on the stove, use a microwave or grill outside.
Water heating accounts for about 18% of the energy consumed in your home. Turn down the temperature of your water heater to save energy and money. Give your water heater a vacation by turning it down even further when you’re away for more than two days.
