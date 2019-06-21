Scientists find social calves may produce more milk

In this May 21, 2017 photo, cows rest in a paddock on a farm near Invercargill, New Zealand. New Zealand plans to slaughter about 150,000 cows as it tries to eradicate a strain of disease-causing bacteria from the national herd. Politicians and industry leaders announced the ambitious plan Monday, May 28, 2018. They say it […]

Scientists say young dairy calves that live together develop better social skills that may result in them producing more milk as cows.



Researchers from the University of Florida found that cows need to adapt to changing social groups or environments like pasture to milking parlor.



A cow’s ability to cope with these events depends on her ability to learn and interact socially with other cows.



According to the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture the more adaptable cows are, the less stress and fear they will feel in new situations and the more milk they should produce.



“Dairy farmers commonly house calves individually because it simplifies management and may protect calves from disease,” said Emily Miller-Cushon, an assistant professor of animal sciences at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. “Yet evidence suggests that social contact during this period may benefit calf behavioral development without greatly increasing disease risk.”



Miller-Cushon will use a new $490,000 grant from NIFA to fund research into early dairy cattle development.