Screen time during sleep linked to obesity

More than 200,000 customers are still without power after those severe storms hit over the weekend.

For some businesses and homes, it has been a rough couple of days. Places like Dab's Restaurant and Tavern in Mason.

They were out of power for 36 hours, losing more than $1,500 in business and food.

It may not seem like much, but for a small restaurant like this; it can have a huge impact.

"Today were dealing with the struggle with a lot of prep to do. We ended up losing a lot of food and figuring out what we have.

We are trying to get up and running as quickly as possible." Cook, David Schultz said.

6 News was out in neighborhoods this morning, speaking to people in Mason and residents say they were upset and frustrated.

One resident was told her power would be back on in 3 hours and was not on for 15 hours.

Another resident said his power goes off frequently, but this time it did not come back on.

"I expected it to come back on, because it does that once in awhile. It just never came back on. It was like the old days when I grew up, it was hot." Larry Higgins said.

Consumers Energy says they hope to have almost all of the power back on by Tuesday.