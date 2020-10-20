Secretary of state: More than 1.5M absentee ballots returned so far

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says more than 3 million people in the state have applied for absentee ballots and more than half of those have already sent their ballots back to their local clerks.

Two weeks out from Election Day, Benson also urged absentee voters who have not already cast their ballot to submit it at their local clerk’s office or using a drop box in your jurisdiction.

“The mail-in option is still available but we don’t recommend it,” Benson said, citing uncertainty in whether it will arrive by the 8 p.m. Nov. 3 deadline for it to be counted.

You can still register to vote at your local clerk’s office and vote right then and there.

You may also vote in person on Nov. 3. Benson said she has worked to make sure that there will not be crowding or long lines at the polls, and absentee voting is a big part of that. Benson said she expects two-thirds of all votes to be cast before Election Day.

Benson has previously indicated she expects to see more than 2 million absentee ballots returned, which would far surpass the state’s record of 1.6 million set in August.

Benson also discussed guidance she provided last week that open carry of guns would not be allowed at polling places on Nov. 3, which quickly got pushback from West Michigan clerks questioning whether she had the authority to issue such a rule.

“The bottom line is we just want to keep people safe,” Benson said.

Adding that open carrying can “create a threatening environment,” she argued laws prohibiting voter intimidation gave her the power to issue the instruction.

She also noted those who have a license to carry a concealed weapon may do so.

At 2 p.m., State Elections Director Jonathan Brater will testify before a joint hearing of the Michigan Senate committees on elections and oversight. That hearing will stream live on the state’s website.