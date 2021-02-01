Secretary of State Benson lays out election law agenda

In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wears a mask before talking about voting and the upcoming elections in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office on Monday released a list of actions it would like the state Legislature to take, including allowing more time for absentee ballots to be processed before election days, prohibiting open carry of guns at polling places and make election day a state holiday, among other things.

Benson wants the Republican-led Legislature to expand a move from last year that allowed local clerks to start processing returned absentee ballots — but not actually counting them — before election day. Before the November election, the Legislature granted larger cities 10 extra hours to get those ballots ready. Local clerks and Benson say that wasn’t enough time. The city of Grand Rapids didn’t finish counting ballots until nearly a full day after polls closed. Benson’s office has proposed two weeks of early processing time.

The proposals include some Benson has called for before, including allowing ballots that arrived late to be counted if they were postmarked by election day.

Benson’s office also suggested:

Requiring absentee ballot applications to be mailed to every registered voter before every federal election cycle.

Making election day a state holiday.

Providing local clerks with funding to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Allowing transportation assistance for people to get to the polls.

An extra week after the election for county canvassing.

Allowing recounts in precincts where clerical mistakes happen.

Consolidating the May and August elections into one in June.

Prohibiting deceptive election practices.

Adding training for election workers and challengers.

Requiring a statewide risk limiting audit of election results before they are certified.

Some 5.5 million Michigan residents voted in the November election. Nearly 3.5 million of the votes were cast absentee, smashing previous records. The reason was two-fold: First, Michigan recently made it easier to vote absentee and second, state officials encouraged it as a coronavirus mitigation measure.