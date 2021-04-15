Secretary of state branches close amid COVID-19 exposure

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—As the coronavirus pandemic continues Secretary of State Press Secretary Aneta Kiersnowski confirms that nine branches of the secretary of state offices closed amid exposure to COVID-19 in April.

MLIVE reports people who have existing appointments at the secretary of state will be able to go to another nearby branch. MLIVE also stated that secretary of state services are also being offered online as an alternative as well.

The secretary of state branches closed amid COVID-19 exposure are: West Branch, 2394 E Michigan 55, Lansing, 3315 E Michigan Ave, Howell, 1448 Lawson Dr., Dearborn, 5094 Schaefer Rd, Owosso, 1720 E Main St, Livonia, 17176 Farmington Rd, Troy, 1111 E Long Lake Rd, Newberry, 504 W Mcmillan Ave, and Wyoming, 1056 Rogers Plaza SW.