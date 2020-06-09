Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson prepares for upcoming elections

Officials in Michigan are hoping to avoid problems come Election Day.

Today Secretary of State, met with lawmakers to discuss preparations underway to make sure voting goes smoothly come August and November.

Jocelyn Benson said she expects to see an up-tick in mail in ballots as people decide to vote from home. Shes’s urging lawmakers to pass spending bills–that would give clerks more time to handle the influx of absentee ballots expected. She added that given the uncertainty with the postal system right now, all ballots should be accepted as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Benson says voters must feel safe voting at home or in-person.

“We need to work together to figure out how to best work in our current laws, our current rights, our current system which calls for voters to have full access both to in person voting options and voting at home,” Benson said.