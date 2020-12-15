Self-Service Station Options Pop-up Around Michigan

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s top election official said Tuesday, May, 19, 2020, that absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election. Benson said the step — announced as the state continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic — ensures no one “has to to choose between their health and their right to vote.” (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Michigan residents will be able to enhance their driver’s licenses, state identification cards, and request driving records at a self-service station or online.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says it’s a new way to improve customer experiences at the Department of State.

The options will be available in March of 2021 due to the new driver-record database technology.

“This spring, customers will be able to do even more of their business with us at our self-service stations and from their homes.” Benson stated.

The self-service stations will be available at different grocery-chain locations including select Meijer and Kroger locations. Transactions on the machines are offered in English, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese. Each self-service station will accept credit card payments and cash.

The new system’s installation’s will start on January 15, 2021.

For more information visit Michigan.gov/SOS.