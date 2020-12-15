Self-Service Station Options Pop-up Around Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)–Michigan residents will be able to enhance their driver’s licenses, state identification cards, and request driving records at a self-service station or online.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says it’s a new way to improve customer experiences at the Department of State.
The options will be available in March of 2021 due to the new driver-record database technology.
“This spring, customers will be able to do even more of their business with us at our self-service stations and from their homes.” Benson stated.
The self-service stations will be available at different grocery-chain locations including select Meijer and Kroger locations. Transactions on the machines are offered in English, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese. Each self-service station will accept credit card payments and cash.
The new system’s installation’s will start on January 15, 2021.
For more information visit Michigan.gov/SOS.