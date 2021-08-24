Semi drives off overpass in GR, crashes onto ground below; driver killed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck drove off an overpass in downtown Grand Rapids, falling several feet onto the ground below, killing the driver, state police say.

Michigan State Police said investigators believe the semi was traveling too fast on the ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 then lost control, went over the edge of the overpass and crashed to the ground.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP.

#BREAKING: Here is a daylight view of the semi-truck that fell off the ramp from SB US-131 to WB I-196 onto the grass near Turner. We’re still working to figure out the extent of the driver’s injuries. @MichStatePolice is handling the investigation. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/YWZEpXHPUF — Dana Whyte (@dwhytereports) August 24, 2021

The ramp from southbound US-131 to westbound I-196 and Turner Avenue were closed as authorities investigated and worked to clear the scene. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the ramp reopened around 8:30 a.m. Monday after being closed for more than three hours.

The Michigan Department of Transportation inspected the damage to the ramp before it was reopened.