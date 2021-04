EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A semi-truck driver told the Michigan State Police that he was eating a piece of fruit when he began choking and ultimately crashed the truck into the woods. Luckily, no injuries occurred.

Lansing Post troopers were on the scene at I-96 westbound near M-100. The crash happened at 6:57 a.m.

The troopers were assisted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Fire Department and Looking Glass Fire Department.