Sen. Ananich encourages residents to not give up on the 7th Anniversary of the Flint Water Crisis

FILE – In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and other ex-officials have been told they’re being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS)—Today marks the 7th anniversary ever since the city of Flint changed their water source to rely on the Flint River to mark the start of the Flint water crisis.

Senator Minority Leader Jim Ananich (D-Flint) issued the following statement:

“For those who don’t live here, the water crisis is considered a news event of the past. But for Flint residents, the water crisis it is still very much a reality. Many will live with the effects of lead contamination or the trauma of being betrayed by their government for the rest of their lives. It’s seven years later and we have yet to see real accountability from those who harmed our city, but there is still hope that we will see a measure of justice delivered in the days ahead.

“I remain proud of this city and how we had each other’s backs even when no one else was listening. We will stay united and we will see this through to the end.”

Flint residents affected by the water crisis are being encouraged by Senator Ananich to sign up at flintregistry.org.