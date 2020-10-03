Sen. Gary Peters negative for COVID, Stabenow getting tested

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan U.S. Gary Peters announced this afternoon, that he tested negative for the coronavirus, amid a growing number of cases throughout the U.S senate.

So far three Senators have tested positive in the last 24 hours, Mike Lee from Utah, Thom Thilis from North Carolina, and Ron Johnson from Wisconsin.

As for Michigan’s Other Senator, Debbie Stabenow, 6 News Washington Correspondent Raquel Martin confirms she’s getting tested out of an abundance of caution.

Senate Leadership has called for a two week recess, in an effort to control the spread.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated

