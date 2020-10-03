Sen. Gary Peters negative for COVID, Stabenow getting tested

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan U.S. Gary Peters announced this afternoon, that he tested negative for the coronavirus, amid a growing number of cases throughout the U.S senate.

My test was negative. I don't have symptoms and am feeling great. Out of an abundance of caution, I'll self-quarantine until October 14th. In the meantime, I'll keep doing my job, fighting for Michiganders, by working virtually from home. https://t.co/Ja1Vnwxfhj — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) October 3, 2020

So far three Senators have tested positive in the last 24 hours, Mike Lee from Utah, Thom Thilis from North Carolina, and Ron Johnson from Wisconsin.

As for Michigan’s Other Senator, Debbie Stabenow, 6 News Washington Correspondent Raquel Martin confirms she’s getting tested out of an abundance of caution.

NEW: A spokesperson for @SenStabenow confirms the Senator is “out of an abundance of caution” is getting tested for the virus, but does NOT believe she was in contact with anyone who has tested positive outside the socially distanced Senate floor.#NexstarDC@WOODTV@WLNS — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) October 3, 2020

Senate Leadership has called for a two week recess, in an effort to control the spread.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated