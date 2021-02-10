Sen. Shirkey caught on hot mic, says he stands by controversial comments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today Sen. Mike Shirkey caught on a hot mic, saying he stands by the statements he made recently.

A step back from the apology he issued yesterday where he said in part, “I said some things in videoed conversation that are not fitting for the role I am privileged to serve. I regret the words I chose, and I apologize for my insensitive comments.”

This after a secret video was made public. It’s more than hour long, taken to during a meeting with members of the Hillsdale County republicans. He made comments during the meeting about the January 6th capitol riots. “That’s been a hoax from day one..tthat was not prearranged,” Shirkey said.

He also talked about his challenges against the governor.

“We spanked her hard on budget. We spanked her hard on appointments. We did everything we could constitutionally do,” he said.

Several lawmakers are now calling for Sen. Shirkey to resign.

It’s something democratic Sen. Curtis Hertel says likely won’t happen despite his actions crossing a line. “What he said is beyond inappropriate. it’s embarrassing that is someone who is a member of the senate but is a leader of the senate would say those things,” Hertel said.

While republican Sen. Zorn didn’t see a problem with his choice of words. “There’s a lot of words being used today…and you just have to look the definition of them,” Zorn said.