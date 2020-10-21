Senate Democrats block GOP’s “skinny” COVID-19 relief bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks after meeting with Senate Republicans, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Senate Democrats blocked a GOP “skinny bill” for COVID-19 relief today, while talks for a larger bill continue.

The $500B bill needed 60 votes to pass the Senate, but Democrats rejected it, saying it did not go far enough to make a real impact. An almost-identical bill was rejected last month.

The proposal included some funding for boosted unemployment benefits, reopening schools, and COVID-19 testing and vaccines. Democrats wanted even more money for unemployment, as well as funding for state and local governments and another round of direct payments for taxpayers.

House Speaker Nanacy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are still in talks for a much larger COVID-19 relief bill, but it seems unlikely that it will pass before Election Day.