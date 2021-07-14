Senate Democrats reach $3.5T budget agreement

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Schumer warned his Democratic colleagues that June will “test our resolve” as senators return Monday to consider infrastructure, voting rights and other priorities. Six months into Democrats’ hold on Washington, the senators are under enormous pressure to make gains on Democrats’ campaign promises. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Democrats in the Senate have come to an agreement that would spend $3.5 trillion dollars over the coming decade on health care, family service programs, and efforts to fight climate change.

The deal still needs to be turned into legislation. That could pose a challenge since the resulting budget bill would have to please both the moderate and progressive factions within the Democratic party.

Party leaders hope to get the budget bill through both the House and the Senate before the legislature leaves for its August recess.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the party is proud of this plan, but adds, “we know we still have a long road to go.”

Separately, a bipartisan group of senators is working on another infrastructure bill that contains more traditional spending items, like road repair, upgrading utilities like power and water, and expanding broadband Internet access.

Funding for that $1T plan is still a sticking point. President Joe Biden has demanded that the bill not increase taxes on people making less than $400,000 annually or on small businesses.