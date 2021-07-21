Senate GOP threatens to filibuster bipartisan infrastructure deal

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Thursday, July 1, 2021, as lawmakers leave for the Independence Day recess. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The bipartisan infrastructure deal negotiated between senators and the White House is at risk ahead of an important vote on Wednesday.

Those senators and White House aides have been working since Sunday to put the finishing touches on the bill, but disagreements still exist over how to pay the nearly $1 trillion price tag. President Joe Biden wants to fund the project with a tax hike on corporations and the wealthy, but that has met resistance from the GOP.

Concerns over funding and the late-stage negotiations have led some Republican senators to threaten a filibuster. Others, like Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins, want to delay the vote.

The negotiating team was optimistic following a late-night session Tuesday, saying even a failed vote on Wednesday would not be the end of the road for the deal.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy from Louisiana said the test vote on Wednesday would actually help advance the negotiating process by providing some direction to the team.

This deal is distinct from a larger infrastructure spending pack proposed by Democrats. That $3.5 trillion pack would include items that are not traditionally described as infrastructure, including child care, family tax breaks, education, and Medicare. Republicans oppose that spending proposal.