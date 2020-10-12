Senior at Ovid- Elsie high school planning to hold a protest over the challenges students are facing with online learning

Elsie, MICH. (WLNS)- The Ovid-Elsie school district mailed a letter to parents last week.

and shows how many students from elementary to high school are failing one or more courses.

The high school has 277 students, and 151 are failing at least one class.

That includes senior Bailey Mayville who’s now trying to do something about it.

“The biggest problem is we are not getting taught we have so much work that we don’t know how to do and teachers don’t have any way to instruct us they don’t know how to instruct us there’s a lot of lack of information so most assignment are spent googling the answer,” says Bailey.

The superintendent’s office sent out a letter last week, explaining the statistics below and how parents k-through-12– need to be more involved with their child’s learning.

“In our area there isn’t the best internet connection so were trying to problem solve this new environment that students are trying to learn in and when we see that type of failure rate were trying to get parents to reach back out and a letter was a way we can reach every medium,” says Randy Barton associate superintendent.

Bailey’s mom Bonnie Goupil says –she’s trying… but.. she’s not the teacher.

“We feel very helpless watching them struggle with this online schooling and there’s not very much we feel we can do and when administration says parents need to be more attentive its frustrated cause we are attentive.” says Bonnie.

Bailey is now stepping it up a notch.

The 17 year-old organized a protest for next week, Tuesday October 20th– encouraging students in the Ovid-Elsie school district to meet in the high school parking lot… with signs, snacks, and lawn chairs.

“Its on October 20th from 7:45 to 2:45pm and honestly we want change and I think we need to draw the attention to it cause I think getting emails isn’t going to do anything we want students to show we want something to be different,” says Bailey.