Senior Spotlight: Eaton Rapid’s Peyton Benjamin

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Softball is Peyton Benjamin’s middle name.



” I just started playing. I really liked it and my parents both played slow pitched softball so I was always at the field. I just fell in love with it when I was really little.”

Peyton continued to play and into high school. She made the varsity squad as a freshman.

“It was fun all four years. I really enjoyed it. It was really cool. There were 11 seniors in my grade so it was the same group of people that I grew up playing with and the coaches were awesome. It was a lot of fun to be apart of.”

Playing softball at Eaton Rapids has taught Peyton a lot more in life than just the game itself.

“It helped me grow after losing two heartbreaking games. It really helped me understand that there are bigger things in life than sports. Failing is going to happen there there is always next year to come back and work harder.”

The senior outfielder will continue her academic and athletic career at Hope College in the fall.

“I went on campus and visited. I got to talk to the coaches and some of the players and I realized it was a good fir for me. I am super excited and happy I chose it.”