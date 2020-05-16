Senior Spotlight: St. Johns runner Taryn Chapko

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WLNS) – For Taryn Chapko, running has always been her thing.

“It’s a personal drive that you have to have. Nobody can really help you other than yourself because it’s more mental and that’s why I think I love the sport so much,” said Chapko.

Her love for running grew even more and into high school.

“My freshman year I got noticed by a lot of people especially my school and my teammates. Parents were saying how good I was especially for a freshman,” said Chapko.

Chapko best describes herself as a mid-distance runner. Her specialty is the 800 .

“I do the occasional the occasional 1600 and 400,” said Chapko.

What goes through your mind when you get out there and start running?

“It’s different for each race. If there is a person in front of me I just want to jeep her in site. I just can’t let all the negative thoughts bother me because I’m here now and that’s in the past. I just have to push through,” said Chapko.

Taryn’s running career is far from over. The senior star will stay in Michigan and continue her academic and athletic career at Grand Valley State University in the fall.

“They really accepted me and the coach itself was amazing. He stayed in contact with me and helped me through a lot,” Chapko added.