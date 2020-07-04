Serena Williams reveals photos of her daughter Olympia, looking like a tennis pro at age 2

Serena Williams has found a new doubles partner — her 2-year-old daughter, Olympia. The tennis superstar shared photos of the duo practicing together Thursday, looking like a match made in heaven.

Williams and Olympia, who turns three in September, sported matching purple athletic outfits to practice together. The 23-time grand slam champion posted photos of the training session to Instagram, showing the pair celebrating on the court.

Olympia already looks like a pro, crouching and expertly holding her racket in anticipation. A video shows them high-fiving before Olympia walks off the court — dropping her racket for her mother to pick up.

“I just love her and you too much,” Williams’ sister Venus commented. “If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!”

“Six pack baby stroooooong,” her father, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, wrote on his daughter’s own Instagram.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Williams, 38, hasn’t played a formal match in about six months. In a video posted in June, she announced she will be returning to play at the U.S. Open in August — a tournament she’s won six times.

“Ultimately, I really cannot wait to return to New York,” she said. “I feel like USTA is gonna do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everything is perfect and everyone is safe.”

This article is adapted from CBS News.