“Serving” Up Success

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Josh Portnoy was only four-years-old when he picked up a tennis racket. He never looked back. Now, Josh is one of the best high school tennis players in the state of Michigan.

“At first there is nerves. I get jittery but then it’s the thought of not letting my team down. The nerves start going away once I start playing.”

Tennis is more than just a sport to Josh. It has become a way of life. “I would roughly play every day hitting serves or having a lesson.”

Those hours, minutes, and seconds perfecting his game finally paid off. In his junior year of high school Michigan State came knocking on his door. “Wow, I have this opportunity to play Division I tennis at a school I’ve always wanted to be at. It felt like home to be there.”

Josh will be be playing on the courts at Michigan State next fall but no matter where he is in life, the time spent playing at Okemos will hold a special place in his heart. “I’ve known these guys my whole life and I will miss them a lot.”