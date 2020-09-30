‘Settle for Biden van’ makes stop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)— “Settle for Biden” that’s what Chris Madden says is the prefect way to describe the 2020 Presidential election.

So that’s why he bought the website, “Settle for Biden van”, and is now touring the country in support of the former Vice President.

Madden says, he recognizes Biden is not perfect, but feels he’s a whole lot better then President Trump.

The Biden van has been on the road for 10 days, and plans to make several more stops on the road to Washington D.C.

