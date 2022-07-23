UPDATE: Ingham and Clinton counties have now been included in the Thunderstorm Warning that runs until 11:45 p.m.

UPDATE: The National Weather Service has changed the Watch to a Warning for Eaton County through 11:45 p.m. Stay tuned to 6 News and wlns.com for updates.

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles an hour and quarter size hail has been associated with the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in west and mid-Michigan, including Eaton and Ionia counties.

The warnings are set to expire at midnight on Sunday.

The watch also includes Barry, Calhoun, and Montcalm counties.

Need a refresher on the difference between a watch and warning?

