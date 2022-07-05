LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of the Mid-Michigan viewing area as thunderstorms roll through overnight.

The watch is primarily for the southwest portion of Michigan. In Mid-Michigan, Hillsdale, Calhoun and Branch counties are included. It’s in effect until 7AM, but could be canceled sooner if storms roll through before.

The primary threat with any thunderstorms will be the potential for a few damaging wind gusts. While not zero, the hail and tornado threat both appear low.

