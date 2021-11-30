SHERIFF: 4-6 people hurt in shooting at Michigan high school, suspect in custody

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAPEER, Mich. (WLNS)—The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says 4-6 people were hurt during a shooting at Oxford High School around 12:15 p.m. today.

The OCSO says that it’s still an active scene, but at this time there are no fatalities.

The OCSO says they have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun.

Authorities say they have multiple patrol units and EMS units at the scene along with SWAT and an Aviation Unit.

Oxford High School is in Oxford Township, which is about 15 minutes from Rochester.

Lapeer Schools released a statement via Twitter that says the school is in a secure mode.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department says they have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun.

We will continue to keep you updated on-air and on the web. Watch the helicopter video of the scene at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar