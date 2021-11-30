SHERIFF: 4-6 people hurt in shooting at Michigan high school, suspect in custody

LAPEER, Mich. (WLNS)—The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says 4-6 people were hurt during a shooting at Oxford High School around 12:15 p.m. today.

The OCSO says that it’s still an active scene, but at this time there are no fatalities.

The OCSO says they have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun.

Authorities say they have multiple patrol units and EMS units at the scene along with SWAT and an Aviation Unit.

Oxford High School is in Oxford Township, which is about 15 minutes from Rochester.

Lapeer Schools released a statement via Twitter that says the school is in a secure mode.

Due to an ongoing security issue at Oxford High School this afternoon, and out of an abundance of caution, we have been advised by local law enforcement to place all our buildings in secure mode. There have not been any threats made to our schools. — LapeerSchools (@Lapeerschools) November 30, 2021

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Undersheriff: Suspect in custody in school shooting north of Detroit, with 4 to 6 victims and no confirmed deaths — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) November 30, 2021

