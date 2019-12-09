Sheriff’s office helping drug dealers with competition

Photo Courtesy: Jennings County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WLNS) – Officers in Indiana are making a deal with drug dealers.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana posted a form on Facebook asking drug dealers to provide information about their competition.

“Too much competition bringing you down? Are you not making the profits you once did? We are here to help you eliminate your competition,” the form says. “Let us take away your financial worries.”

The form encourages dealers to provide names, license plate numbers, what kind of drugs are sold and where they can be found.

Posted by Jennings County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 1, 2019

