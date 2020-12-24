Sheriff’s office investigates shooting in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—The Eaton County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting, that happened Wednesday night in Eaton County.

According to officials, it happened around 8 P.M. in the area of MT. Hope and Snow roads.

Deputies found a victim near the intersection of Snow and Michigan road. The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s office asks if anyone knows or saw anything in relation to the incident, to contact Detective Rick Buxton at 517-323-8484.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.