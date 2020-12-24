Sheriff’s office investigates shooting in Eaton County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—The Eaton County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting, that happened Wednesday night in Eaton County.

According to officials, it happened around 8 P.M. in the area of MT. Hope and Snow roads.

Deputies found a victim near the intersection of Snow and Michigan road. The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s office asks if anyone knows or saw anything in relation to the incident, to contact Detective Rick Buxton at 517-323-8484.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar