She’s back! Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter after 3-week hiatus

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen said she is done silencing herself as she returned to Twitter after a three-week hiatus

“Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2000 friends at once lol,” Teigen said in a series of tweets. “I choose to take the bad with the good!!”

The model announced in March that she was quitting the social media platform, saying the platform no longer served her in a positive way.

“Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world, I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” Teigen tweeted. “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

Last week, Teigen’s husband John Legend tweeted on behalf of his wife.

“Chrissy would like me to tweet that if you were already prone to needing attention, you will absolutely experience extreme vaccine side effects,” Legend joked in tweets. “And she misses y’all.”