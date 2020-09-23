“She’s not the type of person who could ever do this” Family and victims son say the woman accused of killing 3 in an arson attack is innocent

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Right now, 21-year-old Abbieana Williams is in jail facing three counts of first degree murder and three counts of first degree arson for setting a home on fire earlier this month knowing someone was inside. But Williams Mother’s say, their daughter is autistic, suffers from multiple emotional disorders and is not capable of committing such a crime.

On Monday, 6 News aired a story showing Abbieana holding what a witness says is a knife, but Williams Mother, Adgrekia Blackmon says its a large can of mace she gave her for protection.

Blackmon says, her daughter was not violent, but a victim of abuse. Blackmon also claims her daughter is innocent, and did not set the fire on Elizabeth St. in Lansing.

Initially the fire was deemed accidental, until Police recovered messages from Abbieana saying “I hope your mom likes being burned alive.” Video and a witness also place Williams at the home on that day.

“She’s not the type of person who could ever do this,” says Blackmon.

Blackmon says, even Williams boyfriend, who lost his Mother and Nephews in the fire believes she is innocent.

“I feel for those children that lost their lives, I feel for Melissa…deeply…but at the end of the day, I am her Mother and I know she didn’t do it.